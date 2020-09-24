The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, pushing the county’s tally to 449 — 106 are active.
Three newly positive patients — a 76-year-old male, a 75-year-old male and an 88-year-old male — are hospitalized. Six females, ages 59, 101, 18, 26, 37 and 79, are each in home isolation. The 101-year-old patient is the oldest Boyd County resident to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Five males, ages 19, 37, 67, 79 and 64, are in respective home isolation.
Boyd County’s September tally is 203.
Greenup County’s health department reported six additional cases on Wednesday. One is hospitalized. There have been 390 positive cases in Greenup County, including 123 active.