The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — 11 on Saturday and three on Sunday.
Of the new cases, one patient — a 49-year-old male — is in hospital isolation.
As of Sunday, there had been 473 reported cases in Boyd County, 342 of which had reached recovery. There have been nine deaths involving Boyd County residents.
The Greenup County Health Department reported nine new cases on Saturday, including one new case at Oakmont Manor. In all, 39 residents and 26 employees at Oakmont have tested positive in September.
The new cases affect six males and three females between the ages of 22 and 89. There are 129 active cases in Greenup County.
The Carter County Health Department reported one additional case on Saturday, pushing the county’s tally to 177 total — 151 have recovered.