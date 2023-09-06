SUMMIT After multiple days of chipping wood and enduring heat, a local man finished a 14-foot wood-carved Sasquatch on Monday in Armco Park.
Travis Williams, of Boyd County, is the creator.
“It probably took me about 40 hours total time spread throughout a week,” Williams said. “It’s been really overwhelming, I posted it on my personal Facebook account and I’ve had more feedback on those pictures than any other carvings I’ve done.”
He said a false bear sighting was reported in the past, which spearheaded his idea of creating the sculpture.
“About a year ago there was a what people thought was a bear sighting in Armco Park and it turned out to be a laid-down log that looked like a bear,” he said. “It got circulated around on Facebook like crazy.”
He talked to County Administrator Justin Pruitt about carving something to put in Armco Park.
“I told Justin It would be cool if I carved a bear and we stuck it off the trail into the woods,” he said. Pruitt loved the idea and, a few months later, talks evolved into conversation about a carving of Sasquatch.
Williams has been wood-carving for eight years and said this is the biggest carving he has done.
“I’ve been carving for years now and that is my biggest carving to date; the second biggest to that was an Ohio State Brutus (12 feet tall),” he said.
According to his Facebook page, he has carved wooden pumpkins, candy corn, ghosts, bears and owls.
Williams said a road trip with family to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is what fueled his passion for wood-carving.
“I have always been into art and drawing. We were on a trip to Gatlinburg and when we were down there we stumbled across some chainsaw carvers and they were carving on the side of the road,” Williams said. “We stopped and watched them and I was intrigued at that point — I thought I’d like to give that a try.
“At the time I didn’t even own a chainsaw. I borrowed my dad’s and he never got it back,” Williams added with a laugh.
The first sculpture he attempted was a bear. From there, it became a hobby.
“I cut down a dead tree out of my front yard and tried carving a bear out of it and it was pitiful looking. My wife said no way is that thing staying in our front yard,” he said, “but it was fun and I had a good time doing it. I went from there and just honed my skills and got better as time went on.”