The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced 14 COVID-19 cases on Thursday’s release, which listed cases reported from Tuesday through Thursday.
The newest patients range in age from 11 to 66. One — an 11-year-old boy — is hospitalized, but the coronavirus is not the reason for hospitalization.
The health department announced the latest cases pushed the county back in the red zone on the incidence-rate map. However, the Kentucky COVID-19 website has Lawrence County listed as an orange county (20.5 cases per 100,000 population).
There have been 1,339 confirmed cases involving Lawrence County residents, including 1,285 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department listed two more cases on its report on Thursday, pushing the county’s tally to 3,503 — 3,411 have recoveries and 50 Greenup County residents have died after having tested positive for COVID-19.
The Carter County Health Department announced eight new cases on Thursday, moving the county’s count to 2,122 — 2,015 have recovered. There have been 32 COVID-positive deaths involving Carter County residents.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department is issuing reports on just Monday and Friday, so it did not release one on Thursday.