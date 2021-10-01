The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 134 new cases and three more COVID-positive deaths in its release on Friday, which included reports from Sept. 28-Oct. 1.
A 49-year-old male, an 80-year-old female and a 91-year-old female died after having tested positive. There have been 97 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
There have been 7,672 cases in Boyd County — at least 4,755 patients have recovered.
The age range of newly positive patients is 1 to 89. A 73-year-old female and a 62-year-old male are hospitalized.
The Greenup County Health Department reported 209 cases from Sept. 25-Oct. 1. It also announced five more COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department listed 20 new cases on Thursday. Over the past seven days, the health department recorded 136 cases. Of those, 21 are fully vaccinated. None of those 21 are hospitalized.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported 56 new cases from Sept. 24-27. Twenty-five of those patients are fully vaccinated.
There have been 2,377 cases in Lawrence County, including 38 COVID-positive deaths.