The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 134 new COVID-19 cases in its latest release, which consists of four days — Aug. 10-13.
One patient — a 39-year-old male — is hospitalized. There are also 10 more cases in the Boyd County Detention Center.
The other 123 newly positive Boyd County residents range in age from 7 months to 85 years.
In all, there have been 5,615 positive cases involving Boyd County residents, including 79 COVID-positive deaths and at least 3,492 recoveries.
The Carter County Health Department listed 16 new cases, including two involving fully vaccinated patients. There have been 2,771 cases involving Carter County residents, including 38 COVID-positive deaths and 2,538 recoveries.
Over the past seven days, the health department has reported 135 positive cases — 17 patients are fully vaccinated, none of whom are in the hospital.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department posted 50 new cases from Aug. 10-12. Two females, ages 29 and 54, are hospitalized. There have been 1,610 cases in Lawrence County, including 1,488 recoveries and 30 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department had not issued a report as of 6 p.m. Friday.