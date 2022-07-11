Thirteen area students have received a total of $31,000 in scholarship money from the Mae Ward Educational Trust, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee.
Ward was a teacher in Boyd County for 43 years. During her career, she observed many students who earned good grades and were active in their schools, churches and communities, but who were unable to afford higher education.
Inspired by another scholarship trust, Mrs. Ward established her trust for students who are graduating or who have graduated from Boyd County high schools. Her objective was to provide eligible young men and women who were scheduled to graduate from high school in the current year the financial resources to pursue a college degree.
Scholarships are awarded annually and are open to current students or recent alumni of Boyd County, Fairview, Ashland Blazer and Holy Family high schools, and of Rose Hill Christian School.
Recipients of Mae Ward Educational Trust Scholarships must possess outstanding character and promise as reflected by their record of service to their neighbors, community, family and their reputation for honesty and integrity.
They are required to have attended high school in Boyd County for at least three years preceding their application and have applied to an accredited college or university. They must maintain a cumulative grade point average between 3.0 and 4.0, computed as of the end of the first semester of the year of application. They must also achieve an ACT score of 20 or higher.
Scholarship recipients
Boyd County High School:
• Dalton Hall.
• Ryan Griffith, a 2019 graduate who attends the University of Kentucky.
Ashland Blazer High School:
• Kinsey Duncan.
• Hope Harris.
• Alyssa Tygart.
• Olivia Allen, a 2019 graduate who attends Northern Kentucky University.
• Madison Greene, a 2019 graduate who attends Eastern Kentucky University.
• Hollie Hedrick, a 2020 graduate who attends Eastern Kentucky University.
• Clare Huff, a 2020 graduate who attends Morehead State University.
• Katherine Hutchison, a 2021 graduate who attends the University of Kentucky.
• Caleb Tackett, a 2021 graduate who attends the University of Kentucky.
• Chris Thornburg, a 2021 graduate who attends the University of Louisville.
Fairview High School:
• Rachel Hanshaw, a 2020 graduate who attends Morehead State University.