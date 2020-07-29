The Greenup County Health Department announced its highest single-day number of new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday: 13.
Eight males, ages 40, 9, 18, 2, 8, 19, 70 and 34, have tested positive. Five females, ages 39, 69, 42, 15 and 5, also have cases. Two of the 13 are travel-related cases.
Greenup County’s health department has reported 86 total cases. Of the 86, 41 are active and 44 are considered recovered. There has been one coronavirus-related death in the county.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department has reported four additional cases — a 72-year-old female, a 25-year-old female, a 38-year-old female and a 20-year-old male are each in home isolation. There have been 161 total cases in Boyd County — 115 have recovered. There have been three deaths involving Boyd County residents.