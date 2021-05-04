The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 13 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday’s report, which includes cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Nine males, ages 13, 13, 15, 16, 18, 29, 34, 37 and 48, and four females, ages 14, 16, 45 and 54, have tested positive and are in respective home isolation.
There have been 4,793 cases in all, including 3,059 recoveries and 74 COVID-positive deaths, involving Boyd County residents.
The Greenup County Health Department reported 14 additional cases on its Tuesday release, which consisted of cases from Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The patients range in age from 4 months old to 76 years.
The health department has tallied 3,641 positive cases involving Greenup County residents, including 3,514 recoveries and 58 COVID-positive deaths
Carter County’s health department listed four new cases on Tuesday, moving the county’s count to 2,224 — 2,174 have recovered and 33 have died after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced 10 more cases and one more COVID-positive death. There have been 1,419 cases involving Lawrence County residents, including 1,365 who have recovered and 27 COVID-positive deaths.