The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 129 new positive COVID-19 cases in its Monday release, which included cases from Aug. 28-30.
Three new patients — two females, ages 65 and 73, and a 62-year-old male — are hospitalized.
The Boyd County Detention Center reported one additional case.
The age range of newly patients is 1 to 79. Thirty-five new patients are 11 and under — an age group that doesn’t qualify for vaccination yet.
There have been 6,346 total cases involving Boyd County residents, including 85 COVID-positive deaths and at least 3,808 recoveries.
The Greenup County Health Department reported 290 more cases over a week — Aug. 20-27 — 27 of whom are vaccinated. There have been 128 recoveries over the past week.
In all, there have been 4,685 positive cases involving Greenup County residents, including 4,156 recoveries and 63 COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department posted 47 new cases on Tuesday — six have been fully vaccinated. Over the past week, 36 of the 344 newly positive cases involved vaccinated residents.
There have been 3,436 total cases involving Carter County residents, including 2,896 recoveries and 44 COVID-positive deaths.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed 52 more cases (from Aug. 27-30) — seven are fully vaccinated. All 52 residents are in home isolation. There have been 1,833 positive cases — 1,696 have recovered. There have been 32 COVID-positive deaths involving Lawrence County residents.