The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 127 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its release on Friday, which consisted of cases from Oct. 5-8.
It also listed another COVID-positive death. A 70-year-old male died after having tested positive.
Three of the newly positive patients — a 22-year-old female, a 75-year-old female and a 73-year-old — are hospitalized.
The Boyd County Detention Center listed one new case.
There have been 7,860 total confirmed cases involving Boyd County residents, including 99 COVID-positive deaths and at least 4,882 recoveries.
The Carter County Health Department listed 17 new cases on Thursday — four are breakthrough cases, meaning those patients are fully vaccinated.
Over the past seven days, the health department has had 108 positive cases — 15 are fully vaccinated. None of those 15 are hospitalized.
There have been 57 COVID-positive deaths involving Carter County residents.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported the county’s 39th COVID-positive death on Thursday. It listed 33 new cases from Oct. 5-7 — six of those involved fully vaccinated patients.
There have been 2,470 cases in Lawrence County, including 88 active cases and 2,343 recoveries.
The Greenup County Health Department had not released its weekly report as of 7 p.m. Friday.