ASHLAND The Ashland Area YMCA has been a part of the community for generations. Given it’s family-friendly atmosphere, it isn’t unusual to see generations of the same family attending together.
Rev. Stanley McDonald, of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on Carter Avenue in Ashland, gave the invocation at an event celebrating the organization’s 125-year anniversary on Saturday and shared some insight concerning the need the YMCA fills in not only the Ashland community, but every community.
“125 years, with 50 years in the same location, says a lot and is a testament to the programs here,” McDonald said. “Any time you can bring the community together in this fashion, it is a win for everyone.
“The atmosphere is peaceful,” McDonald said. “And that’s what the YMCA is known for. It is a safe environment for everyone to be able to come and enjoy the benefits. It is a safe place for you, and a safe place for your kids.”
YMCA Executive Director Scott Campbell said the organization has provided many families with scholarships over the years, and a lot of its focus has been on youth programs.
“I’m just fortunate to be here in this place and time,” Campbell said. “God placed me here, and hopefully he will continue to bless both the YMCA and the community.”
Campbell said it is his goal to bring the YMCA to the “front and center” of the community and continue to serve it. “We want to have outreach everywhere,” Campbell said.
Campbell said one of the special things about the Ashland YMCA is that it isn’t just a gym.
“You make lifelong friends here,” he said. “It’s a community of people who care about each other, and you make lifelong friends here.”
He shared a story of one member who, unfortunately, had been diagnosed with cancer, and how his gym community reached out to him.
“We have a group who prays for him every week,” Campbell said. “If you are sick, we reach out to you with phone calls and send cards with messages of support.”
In true family fashion, Campbell said the YMCA takes care of its members.
The Saturday event was filled with live music by Shelby Lore, food trucks, inflatables and local vendors of a variety of unique products available for purchase. The YMCA had giveaways of shirts and memberships, and hosted tours of the facility. The event, Campbell said, was a way for the YMCA to celebrate its 125-year anniversary with community members of all ages. The YMCA welcomes and provides programs for people of all ages, but Campbell said that it is truly about the children. The YMCA sees itself as a role model, he said, and the ultimate goal is to nurture and support children and help them have happier, healthier lives as they grow.
Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins said that the impact of the YMCA is universally positive.
“When you think about their beginnings, they have really stayed true to their roots,” Perkins said. “They were committed to bringing families together for recreation and fellowship, and that is exactly what they are doing to this day.”
Perkins said they have built upon their core mission, and grew that into something so much bigger that continues to support not only their members but the community as well.
“Places like the YMCA are really important,” Perkins added. “For both mental health and physical health, and the YMCA supports those things and so much more. and I am proud to be the mayor of a city that has such a wonderful organization.”
Scott Martin, of the Ashland Alliance, was emcee of the event, and he opened with a few thoughts of his own about just how special the YMCA has been to so many people.
“I have just been walking around and thinking about this,” Martin said. “And I’m going to steal some words from Reverend ‘Mac.’ We all came here. We came here as children, as adults, and we’ve dropped off our kids here. and the one thing that is true every time is the feeling you get, and I couldn’t figure it out. But Reverend Mac said it; it’s the peace, the peace of being here. and for that, we are all absolutely grateful.”
Ashland City Commissioner Marty Gute read a proclamation from Gov. Andy Beshear paying tribute to the Ashland Area YMCA for its service to the community. Boyd County Commissioner Larry Brown read a proclamation from the Boyd County Fiscal Court declaring July 30, 2022, Ashland Area YMCA Day.
Perkins also presented a proclamation honoring the YMCA, and said, “The reason I haven’t sunk in politics is that I learned to swim at the YMCA. It is a special day, and on behalf of the city commission, we are declaring this YMCA Month, so that every day can be a ‘Y’ day.”