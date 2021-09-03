Lucy Roy requested something for her birthday that she never would have imagined a few years ago, according to a Southern Ohio Medical Center release.
Roy asked to get a COVID vaccine.
“I was ready to turn 12 so I could get mine,” she said. “I just want life to get back to normal and the only way to do that is for people to be vaccinated.”
Early on in the pandemic, COVID-19 seemed to not affect younger folks as much as it impacted the elderly and those with complicating health factors.
With the spread of new variants, such as the Delta variant, that is no longer the case, SOMC’s release reminded. It’s becoming more common for children to be infected — and sadly more are even ending up in the hospital.
According to the American Association of Pediatrics, children now comprise 15% of all COVID infections in the United States. Last month, the country hit a record high as 1,900 children were hospitalized with COVID.
Meanwhile, although breakthrough cases are possible, the data suggests that being vaccinated does decrease your odds of infection, according to the release. It also offers significant protection from being hospitalized or dying.
Lucy wanted the vaccine not only to protect herself; it was more about others.
“I want to protect my family and friends from COVID. I want to visit my grandparents and hug them,” she said. “I’m ready for COVID to end.”
At just 12, Lucy feels like she’s watched her world stop as a result of the pandemic. Her fifth-grade graduation was canceled and her first year as a middle schooler was mostly virtual, stated the release.
Lucy is glad to be back in an actual classroom this year, though, especially after receiving her first dose of the vaccine.
COVID still looms over a lot of things in her life — for example, a recent volleyball game was canceled because her opponent was quarantined — but being vaccinated offers relief and a sense of normalcy.
COVID vaccines are available for everyone 12 and older. SOMC offers vaccinations without an appointment at its community pharmacies in Portsmouth, Wheelersburg and West Union. Visit cdc.gov for more information about the vaccine.