The Carter County Health Department, which has issued quite a few single-digit reports over the last several days, listed 12 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There have been 1,969 total cases involving county residents, including 1,857 recoveries.
The Greenup County Health Department announced nine more cases of COVID-19 on its Thursday report, pushing the county’s count to 3,370.
A 5-year-old girl is the youngest new patient listed on the latest report. Also among the newly positive are four females, ages 15 to 65, and four males, ages 11 to 61. There have been 2,959 recoveries in Greenup County — there are 382 active cases.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported just three cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including one connected to the Boyd County Detention Center. The other two involve a 27-year-old female and a 56-year-old male, both of whom are in respective home isolation.
There have been 4,532 reported cases in Boyd County, including 2,856 recoveries and 61 COVID-positive deaths.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced six new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, moving the county’s tally to 1,238 — 1,153 have recovered.