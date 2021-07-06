The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 in its Monday release, which includes cases from July 3-6.
Six females, ranging from ages 17 to 58, and six males, from ages 3 to 54, tested positive. A 58-year-old female is in hospital isolation.
There have been 5,021 cases involving Boyd County residents, including 77 COVID-positive deaths and 3,237 recoveries.
The Carter County Health Department listed 17 new cases spanning July 3-6, pushing the tally to 2,351 cases — 2,276 have recovered and 34 have died after having tested positive.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported three more cases from June 29-July 6, including a 43-year-old female who is hospitalized. There have been 1,464 cases, including 1,427 recoveries and 30 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department did not issue a release on Monday.