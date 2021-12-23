Many of us are looking forward to spending time with our families this holiday season. But for children who have experienced abuse or neglect, the holidays can be a very difficult time of the year. These children have been removed from the only home they have ever known. They’re attending court hearings, adjusting to new foster homes and transitioning to new schools. That is a heavy burden to carry alone.
You have made a difference in their life by making a donation to the 12 Days of CASA Campaign. A CASA volunteer is a caring, consistent adult who will be there for a child experiencing loneliness and uncertainty this holiday season.
Children with a dedicated volunteer by their side have someone who will speak up for their needs and best interests, in the courtroom and the community. Children and youth with a CASA volunteer also have significantly higher levels of hope. When a child has more hope, they are also more likely to succeed in school, have greater self-control, increased optimism and a higher overall sense of well-being.
You are giving a child hope this holiday season with your donation to the 12 Days of CASA Campaign. Your gift will help us engage more volunteers so we can reach more children in need in Boyd, Carter, Elliott and Morgan Counties.
On behalf of all of us at CASA of Northeast Kentucky, thank you and Merry Christmas.
The donors
