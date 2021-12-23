Many of us are looking forward to spending time with our families this holiday season. But for children who have experienced abuse or neglect, the holidays can be a very difficult time of the year. These children have been removed from the only home they have ever known. They’re attending court hearings, adjusting to new foster homes and transitioning to new schools. That is a heavy burden to carry alone.

You have made a difference in their life by making a donation to the 12 Days of CASA Campaign. A CASA volunteer is a caring, consistent adult who will be there for a child experiencing loneliness and uncertainty this holiday season.

Children with a dedicated volunteer by their side have someone who will speak up for their needs and best interests, in the courtroom and the community. Children and youth with a CASA volunteer also have significantly higher levels of hope. When a child has more hope, they are also more likely to succeed in school, have greater self-control, increased optimism and a higher overall sense of well-being.

You are giving a child hope this holiday season with your donation to the 12 Days of CASA Campaign. Your gift will help us engage more volunteers so we can reach more children in need in Boyd, Carter, Elliott and Morgan Counties.

On behalf of all of us at CASA of Northeast Kentucky, thank you and Merry Christmas.

The donors

AEP - KY Power

Ann Marie

Area Advertising

Ashland Garage Door & Storage

Ashland Office Supply

Ben & Lori Cooksey

Big Sandy Superstore

Bill and LuAnn Vance

Bobbi Hardy

Boyd County Fiscal Court

Brandon Miller

Bruce & Diane Vanhorn

BWH Subway of Summit

Calgon Carbon

Camp Landing - Camp Investments LLC

Cardinal Management

CAROL & JIMMY Ross

Cathy Wilson

Cindy Conley-Jones

Citizens National Bank

City National Bank

City of Catlettsburg

Clark's Pump-n-Shop

Community Trust Bank

Curtis & Betty Cassell

CW Services

David Messer

Dawn & Shannon Wells

Deborah Burkardt

Denise Hale

DESCO Federal Credit Union

Dianna Ross

Eric Chaney

First & Peoples Bank and Trust Co.

First National Bank of Grayson

General Contracting Services, Inc.

Gillum Drug

Giovanni's Advertising (Corporate Office)

Gladys Coburn

Infusion Solutions

Jacque Brownstead

Jeff and Amanda Evans

Jeff Baker

Jessica Miller

Jolly Pirate Donuts

Josh and Carol Adams

Joshua Griffith

JTS Wealth Management of Raymond James

Kathy Lewis

Katie and Josh Arnett

KDMC Health Systems

Kelley, Galloway, Smith, Goolsby

Kentucky Farmers Bank

Kerry Tague

Kevin Harrison

Leif Clarke Wealth Management, LLC.

Mansbach Foundation

Marathon Marine Repair

Marathon Petroleum

Marie Troxler

Mary White

Med-Save (Boyd County)

Megan Shoup-Wells

Members Choice

Middough

MI-De-con

Mimi Hall

Myrna Hill

Norma Meek

People Helping People

Ross Real Estate Services

Rotary Club of Ashland

Samantha Myers

Sarah Steele

Shelia Fraley

Summit RV

Susan Campbell

Susan Graese

Susan Harrison

Tammie Kirk

Teresa Cornette

Terri Branham Clark

The 3 J Group LLC

Tomcat Pub and Grill, LLC

United Way

Vesuvius

Warren Howard

Williams Hall & Latherow

