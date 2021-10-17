The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 119 new cases of COVID-19 on its Friday release, which included cases from Tuesday through Friday. The health department also listed another death — a 75-year-old male has died after having tested positive for COVID-19.
Two newly positive patients — a 1-year-old girl and a 31-year-old male — are hospitalized. The other 117 are in respective home isolation.
There have been 8,038 confirmed cases in the county, including 101 COVID-positive deaths and at least 5,027 recoveries.
The Greenup County Health Department listed 138 new cases from Oct. 9-15. It also reported two COVID-positive deaths.
There are 317 active cases in Greenup County.
The Carter County Health Department announced 14 new cases on Thursday and eight more on Friday. As of late Sunday afternoon, it had not posted on its Facebook page on Saturday or Sunday.
There are 115 active cases involving Carter Countians. Over the last seven days, there have been 72. Of those, 14 involve fully vaccinated patients. None of those are 14 hospitalized.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed 44 new cases from Oct. 12-14. Ten of them involve fully vaccinated patients. The age range of newly positive patients is 8 months to 97 years.
There have been 2,543 total cases involving Lawrence Countians.