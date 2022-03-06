The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 in its release on Friday, which consisted of cases from Feb. 26 through March 4.
It also reported a pair of COVID-positive deaths — a 74-year-old male and a 63-year-old female — bringing the COVID-positive death count to 154 in the county.
There have been 16,152 total cases involving Boyd County residents, including 66 so far in March.
The Carter County Health Department posted 12 new cases on Thursday and a dozen more on Friday. It did not issue a release over the weekend.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department last released numbers on Monday, Feb. 28. It included 106 cases from Feb. 22-28, with an age range of six months to 89 years. There have been 4,569 cases in Lawrence County, including 63 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department hasn’t release COVID-19 numbers in two weeks.