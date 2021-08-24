The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 113 more cases of COVID-19 in its Monday release, which consisted of three days (Aug. 21-23).
A 92-year-old female has died after having tested positive, moving the COVID-positive death tally to 83 in Boyd County.
Two newly positive patients — a 43-year-old male and an 83-year-old male — are hospitalized. The other 111 are in respective home isolation. Patients range in age from 6 months to 87 years.
There have been 5,998 cases involving Boyd County residents, including 707 this month. At least 3,680 have recovered, according to the health department.
The Carter County Health Department listed 36 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the county’s count to 3,092. Two of the newly positive patients are fully vaccinated. There are 308 active cases in Carter County, including 76 involving children under 18. Twenty Carter Countians are hospitalized with COVID-positive status.
Over the past seven days, the health department has reported 195 positive cases — of those, 19 are fully vaccinated; and none of those are hospitalized.
There have been 41 COVID-positive deaths involving Carter County residents.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported 25 new cases from Aug. 20-23. Three of those are fully vaccinated.
There have been 1,710 cases in Lawrence County, including 1,601 recoveries and 32 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department will issue its weekly report on Friday.