The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 110 new positive COVID-19 cases in its Monday release, which included cases from Sept. 18-20.
There have been 969 cases reported in the county so far in September, pushing the total to 7,363. There have been 91 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
Of the newly positive patients, two — a 55-year-old male and a 75-year-old male — are hospitalized. The age range of the 110 patients is 6 months to 90 years.
The Greenup County Health Department listed 308 new COVID-19 cases on its weekly report (for Sept. 10-17), and it announced another COVID-positive death.
Of the 308, 45 are fully vaccinated, according to the health department.
The Carter County Health Department announced 13 new cases on Monday — zero involve fully vaccinated people.
Over the past week, Carter County’s health department reported 154 cases, including 21 fully vaccinated — none of those 21 are hospitalized.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department posted 33 new cases from Sept. 17-20 — four were breakthrough cases, meaning they involved fully vaccinated patients. There have been 2,188 confirmed positive cases in Lawrence County, including 2,084 recoveries and 36 COVID-positive deaths.