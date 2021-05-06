The Greenup County Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Thursday’s release consisted of cases tallied over the last two days.
Seven females, ages 18, 25, 41, 44, 56, 66 and 77, and four males, ages 15, 18, 59 and 60, tested positive.
There have been 3,652 confirmed cases involving Greenup County residents, including 3,514 recoveries and 58 COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department announced two more cases on Thursday, pushing the count to 2,229 — 2,180 have recovered and 33 Carter County residents have died after having tested positive.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed seven cases on Thursday’s report, which included cases from the past four days. It announced another COVID-positive death, the county’s 28th.
There have been 1,426 confirmed cases in Lawrence County, including 1,375 recoveries.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department did not issue a report on Thursday.