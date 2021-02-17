The Greenup County Health Department announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s tally to 3,312.
Six females, ranging from ages 12 to 85, and six males, ages 11 to 72, tested positive. There have been 2,927 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths involving Greenup County residents.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, Carter County Health Department and Lawrence County Health Department had not issued a report as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Vaccine Clinic
The Carter County Health Department/KDMC vaccine clinic scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. A King’s Daughters team member will reach out to individuals who had appointments on Feb. 20 to reschedule for Feb. 27 or March 6.