The Greenup County Health Department reported 11 more cases of COVID-19 in its report on Wednesday.
The youngest of the newest patients is a 19-month-old boy. The ages of the other 10 patients who have most recently tested positive are 15, 15, 15, 23, 33, 44, 46, 60, 62 and 67.
There have been 3,574 confirmed cases involving Greenup County residents, including 3,425 recoveries and 52 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department announced seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
There have been 2,183 positive cases involving county residents, including 2,074 recoveries and 32 COVID-positive deaths. Three Carter Countians who have tested positive for COVID are hospitalized.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) and Ashland-Boyd County health departments did not issue releases on Wednesday.