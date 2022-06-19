According to the Kentucky COVID-19 map, a big portion of northeastern Kentucky is still considered “red” when it comes to the virus. Red counties include Greenup, Carter, Boyd, Lawrence and Rowan.
Lewis and Elliott counties are considered yellow.
The Ashland-Boyd and Greenup County Health Departments did not issue a COVID-related press release this past week.
The Carter County Health Department’s last social media post was Friday, which announced it recorded 11 new cases. It had reported six cases on Thursday.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced 52 cases for June 7-13. It posted 78 cases for June at that point (through 13 days) and 4,842 in all.
All four health departments have been consistent in pushing vaccinations. Boosters are also available.