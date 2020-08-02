The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — and a fourth death involving a county resident.
An 84-year-old male died after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Saturday’s health department report.
Two females, ages 28 and 45, and three males, ages 45, 78 and 56, are each in home isolation after having tested positive on Saturday. The six cases announced Sunday involve three females, ages 66, 22 and 21, and three males, ages 14, 25 and 40.
There have been 175 total positive cases in Boyd County — 131 have recovered. There have been four deaths.
Greenup County’s health department reported an additional four cases on Saturday, pushing the county’s tally to 96. Four females, ages 35, 30, 27 and 22, are each in home isolation. Fifty-six patients have recovered in Greenup County.