The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 over the last four days — an average of 27 a day from Aug. 3-6.
Three patients — a 77-year-old female and two males, ages 45 and 53 — are hospitalized. There are eight new cases in the Boyd County Detention Center.
Of the 97 other patients, the infected Boyd County residents range in age from 9 months to 78 years old.
There have been 5,421 total cases involving Boyd County residents, including at least 3,393 recoveries and 78 COVID-positive deaths.
The health department issued a statement regarding the Delta variant on Friday.
“The vast majority of cases in Kentucky and Boyd County are among the unvaccinated population,” stated the health department. “... We urge you to please get vaccinated.”
Eighty-eight of Kentucky’s 120 counties are in the “red,” including Boyd (with a 34.9 rate — per 100,000 population).
The ABCHD offers free, one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines at its clinic at 2924 Holt Street on Tuesday and Thursday.
King’s Daughters is offering the Moderna vaccine at Cornerstone Primary Care at 1816 Carter Ave. The Pfizer vaccine is available to those 12 and up at King’s Daughters primary care and pediatric locations.
According to the CDC, a vaccinated person is 300% less likely to contract COVID-19, 800% less likely to get sick and 2,500% less likely to die.
The Carter County Health Department announced 33 new cases on Thursday — two of whom are fully vaccinated, according to the health department. There have been 2,669 total cases involving Carter County residents, including 2,423 recoveries and 37 COVID-positive deaths.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department and Greenup County Health Department had not issued a report as of 6 p.m. Friday.