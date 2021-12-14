The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 in its Monday release, which included cases from Saturday through Monday.
It also announced a COVID-positive death — the 117th such death in the county. A 75-year-old female died after having tested positive.
The age range of newly positive patients is 5 months to 85 years old.
There have been 9,292 confirmed cases in Boyd County overall.
Greenup County’s health department listed 139 cases from Dec. 4-10. The age range is 8 months to 91 years.
There have been 7,363 cases in Greenup County, including 6,949 recoveries and 94 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department recorded 28 new cases on Friday and 19 more on Saturday. There are currently 176 residents isolating at their respective homes. Eight Carter Countians are hospitalized.
There had been 119 cases over the past seven days in Carter County, as of Saturday — its latest report.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported 91 new cases from Dec. 7-13. Twenty-eight involve fully vaccinated patients. The age range is 9 to 93.
There have been 3,064 positive cases involving Lawrence County residents, including 81 active. There have been 50 COVID-positive deaths in Lawrence County.