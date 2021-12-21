The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 105 new COVID-19 cases from Dec. 18-20, according to its latest release.
The age range of newly positive patients is 11 months to 94 years. Two males, ages 61 and 94, are hospitalized.
After reporting a few new cases last week, the Boyd County Detention Center and FCI Ashland recorded zero more cases in this time period.
There have been 9,582 cases involving Boyd County residents, including 120 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department listed 14 new cases on Monday after having recorded 13 on Sunday. There are 247 active cases involving county residents. Among them, 12 are hospitalized.
Over the past seven days, Carter County’s health department has logged 168 positive cases — 35 involved fully vaccinated patients. One of these 35 is hospitalized.
There have been 77 COVID-positive deaths in Carter County.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced 77 new cases from Dec. 14-20. It also reported four COVID-positive deaths, pushing the COVID-positive death toll to 53.
There have been 3,141 positive cases involving Lawrence County residents, including 3,014 recoveries.
The Greenup County Health Department will likely send out its weekly release by Monday, Dec. 27.