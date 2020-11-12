The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced a single-day-most 52 cases on Thursday.
A 2-month-old boy is in hospital isolation, as is a 75-year-old male.
The other 50 cases involve 25 males, ages 20, 33, 61, 55, 48, 29, 16, 28, 59, 37, 65, 15, 51, 28, 60, 55, 71, 79, 10, 37, 25, 76, 55, 13 and 46, and 25 females, ages 43, 61, 47, 45, 47, 16, 46, 73, 23, 56, 17, 25, 57, 84, 39, 35, 61, 18, 77, 55, 57, 19, 26, 53 and 53.
The health department have listed 1,098 total cases, including 643 recoveries.
The Greenup County Health Department reported 31 new cases, including one hospitalization. In addition, a 68-year-old male (one of the 31 cases) is in the hospital for non-COVID reasons. A 74-year-old female is hospitalized.
The other 29 cases involve 15 females, ages 33, 33, 10, 14, 43, 49, 36, 48, 30, 40, 26, 56, 55, 77 and 86, and 14 males, ages 18, 17, 53, 61, 74, 31, 33, 26, 36, 66, 60, 7, 48 and 76.
Three new cases involve three residents of South Shore Nursing Home; three employees are also positive, but they’re not Greenup County residents.
There have been 909 positive cases in Greenup County.
The Carter County Health Department reported 18 new cases, pushing the tally to 518.