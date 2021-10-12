The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department listed the 100th COVID-positive death involving a Boyd County resident in its latest release.
A 57-year-old female died after having tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 in its Monday release, which included cases from Saturday through Monday.
A 63-year-old male is hospitalized. The other 58, ranging in age from 4 months to 71 years, are in respective home isolation.
There have been 7,919 positive COVID cases and at least 4,931 recoveries in Boyd County.
The health department posted on Facebook Tuesday that the county is 48.5% vaccinated.
The Carter County Health Department listed 10 new cases on Monday. It announced 31 from Friday to Sunday.
Of the 41 most recent cases, seven involve fully vaccinated patients.
Currently, 98 Carter Countians are isolating at home, 14 are hospitalized, and there have been 60 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department recorded 149 new cases from Oct. 2-8. It also reported three more COVID-positive deaths. There were 336 active cases in Greenup County as of Saturday.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced 29 new cases from Oct. 8-11 — six are breakthrough (fully vaccinated) cases.
There have been 2,499 positive cases involving Lawrence County residents, including 2,398 recoveries and 39 COVID-positive deaths.