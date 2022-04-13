Local golfers say playing Bellefonte Country Club never gets old. Maybe that’s why the course turned 100 in 2021.
The club will celebrate this milestone on Tuesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. A small planning committee originally organized the event for October 2021, but couldn’t have it then due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All members and people who have an interest in Bellefonte are invited to attend.
Jeff Bostic has been the course’s general manager since August 2020 and club pro since 2007. Jeff Conley, Tom Cooksey, Jack Freeman, Tracy Hillman and Steve Towler joined Bostic on the planning committee.
“I can’t say enough good about (Bostic),” Towler said. “I’m looking forward to this, but I’m also looking forward to getting it over with. ... I was playing golf with Jack Freeman, and he was talking about it. He said, ‘You’re retired. Why don’t you help us?’ I had no idea what I was getting into.”
The group put together an 80-page booklet celebrating the club’s highlights throughout its first century, shining a spotlight on those who made it possible and documenting facts about other area golf courses.
On Oct. 11, 1921, six men gathered in a local law office to establish what is now Bellefonte Country Club. The men were Charles Russell, L.E. Davis, T.J. Shaut, F.C. Means, J.W.M. Stewart and A.W. Humphrey.
Golf architect Willie Park Jr., of Scotland, designed the original 9-hole course, which is currently the back nine (10 through 18).
Although the first clubhouse burned to the ground in 1927 and the following decade was plagued by the Great Depression and a major flood in 1937, Bellefonte survived, and eventually thrived.
“Four big employers through the years have really supported the country club — Ashland Oil, AK Steel and the two hospitals (King’s Daughters and Our Lady of Bellefonte),” Towler said. “They’ve helped in times of crisis.”
Towler said those who enjoy golf like BCC because it’s simply a “nice course.” Way back in the early days, he said, it was established as a social center — and that continues today. Members relied on caddies to carry their clubs and carry on conversation with them decades ago. Members would rate their caddies by filling out a card each outing.
The American Junior Golf Association and BCC have a tight-knit, successful relationship. AJGA has conducted the Bluegrass Junior at Bellefonte since 1984.
“Bellefonte has embraced that,” Bostic said. It took a lot of volunteer support, he added, from people like Freeman and Cooksey.
That’s part of why those two, along with Al Adkins, will be honored at the April 19 celebration. Adkins died in the mid-1990s.
Towler said the committee is hoping for a 150-person turnout. Tickets are $20 apiece — and $10 for spouses, Towler said. That price includes a meal and a booklet.
Call (606) 324-2107 for more information and/or to RSVP.
Bostic said the AJGA, Natural Resource Partners, KDMC, Clark’s Pump-N-Shop, Community Trust, City National, Marathon and Kentucky Farmers Bank are the sponsors of the event.
