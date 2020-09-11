Boyd County is not off to a strong start in terms of COVID-19 in September.
Just 11 days into the month, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department has reported 102 cases. The total stands at 348, 250 of whom have recovered. There have been six deaths.
The health department announced eight new cases on Friday. Four males, ages 77, 73, 88 and 3, and four females, ages 64, 81, 38 and 36, are each in home isolation.
The Greenup County Health Department reported six additional cases. They involve three females, ages 45, 36 and 32, and three males, ages 50, 47 and 38. The health department reported 26 newly recovered patients. In all, there have been 309 positive tests, 92 of which are active.
The Carter County Health Department announced four new cases on Thursday, contributing to a total of 142 — 125 have recovered.