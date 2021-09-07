The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 100 new positive cases spanning three days — Sept. 4-6.
A 24-year-old male is hospitalized after having tested positive. The other 99 cases involve home-isolated patients ranging in age from 4 months to 96 years.
The health department reported 267 cases over the first six days of the month of September. There have been 6,661 total cases involving Boyd County residents, including 86 COVID-positive deaths and at least 3,962 recoveries.
The Carter County Health Department listed 27 new cases, including four involving fully vaccinated patients.
Over the past week, the health department has recorded 255 positive cases — 32 are fully vaccinated, none of whom are hospitalized.
There have been 47 COVID-positive deaths involving Carter County residents.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced 96 new cases of COVID-19 from Sept. 3-6 — 10 are fully vaccinated patients, aka breakthrough cases. All are isolating at home. The newly positive patients range in age from 4 months to 80 years.
There have been 2,006 cases in Lawrence County, including 1,839 recoveries and 33 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department will release its weekly report on Friday.