Boyd County just hit the 100-case mark ... for November.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 24 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which moved the November tally to 100 in the county — just four days into the month.
All 24 new patients are in home isolation. The cases involve 12 males, ages 20, 61, 52, 33, 69, 61, 93, 49, 47, 20, 17 and 49, and 12 females, ages 24, 33, 46, 49, 19, 44, 32, 30, 71, 21, 20 and 22.
There have been 858 total cases of the novel coronavirus in Boyd County, including 565 recoveries and 24 COVID-positive deaths.
Greenup County’s health department listed 18 more cases on its report on Wednesday. A 72-year-old male is hospitalized. A positive 36-year-old female is also hospitalized, but not because of COVID-19. The other 16 cases involve nine males — including a 14-month-old boy, and eight others, ages 10, 86, 38, 21, 30, 57, 14 and 49 — and seven females, ages 19, 75, 50, 20, 40, 78 and 24. There is one new case at Morning Pointe, where a total of seven residents and three employees have tested positive.
The total number of positive cases in Greenup County is 737, including 13 COVID-positive deaths and 552 recoveries. There are 172 active cases in Greenup County.
The Carter County Health Department reported five new cases late Tuesday, pushing the county’s tally to 412 — 320 have recovered, and there have been six COVID-positive deaths.