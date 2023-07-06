Kentucky Today
FRANKFORT Some transit agencies in the region will receive more than $11.5 million in Federal Transit Administration funds to use for modernization of bus and wheelchair van fleets and other essential upgrades.
“Kentuckians deserve reliable and accessible buses and vans to get to and from work, school, church and more, and those opportunities should be available to every single community,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This funding will help more rural agencies better serve the families who live there, creating a better quality of life for people across the Commonwealth.”
The federal funding, to which the Beshear administration is adding $2.9 million, for a total of $14.4 million, will be used to purchase 42 transit vehicles, 12 of which will replace older vehicles. The other 30 vehicles represent expansions of service. Funding also will be used to build, repair or expand seven transit facilities and purchase transit equipment such as generators, laptops and software.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Transportation Delivery administers the federal funding.
“These new buses, vans, equipment and upgraded facilities will improve safety, service and reliability, and at the same time cut maintenance costs for the local transit agencies,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The agencies and counties they serve include:
• Blue Grass Community Action Partnership Inc. — Anderson, Boyle, Casey, Franklin, Garrard, Lincoln, Jessamine, Mercer, Scott, Washington and Woodford counties.
• City of Maysville/Maysville Transit System — Mason County.
• Daniel Boone Community Action Agency Inc. — Clay, Jackson, Lee, Owsley and Wolfe counties.
• Harlan County Community Action Agency Inc. — Harlan County.
• LKLP Community Action Council Inc. — Knott, Leslie, Letcher and Perry counties.
• Licking Valley Community Action Program — Bracken, Fleming, Lewis, Mason and Robertson counties.
• Murray County Transit Authority — Calloway County.
• Paducah Transit Authority — Ballard, Graves, Marshall and McCracken counties.
• Pennyrile Allied Community Services Inc. — Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg counties.
• Sandy Valley Transportation Services Inc. — Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin and Pike counties.