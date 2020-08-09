Greenup County reported its second-highest single-day count of COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
None of the 10 new cases are travel-related. All are in home isolation.
Five females, ages 90, 57, 36, 35 and 85, tested positive, as did five males — one of whom did not have an age listed. The other four involve men ages 88, 43, 63 and 84.
There have been 125 total cases reported in Greenup County — 81 have recovered.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced three additional cases on Saturday, pushing the county’s tally to 190. Of those, 150 have recovered.
The three newest patients are all females — their ages are 52, 58 and 78.