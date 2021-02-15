The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 10 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, one involving a hospitalization.
An 84-year-old male is hospitalized after having tested positive for the coronavirus.
Four males — ages 14, 39, 41 and 57 — and five females (35, 43, 53, 59, 60) tested positive. There have been 4,451 total cases involving county residents — 2,777 have recovered and 61 have died after having tested positive.
The Greenup County Health Department announced seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 3,301.
The new patients range in age from 14 to 52. There have been 2,927 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths in Greenup County.
The Carter County Health Department released numbers for the last five days on Monday. There have been just 17 new cases in that time frame. The county’s case count is 1,914 — 1,723 have recovered and there have been 26 COVID-positive deaths.
The Lawrence County Health Department listed two cases on its Monday report. There have been 1,192 total cases in the county, including 1,110 recoveries and 20 COVID-positive deaths.