A day after Gov. Andy Beshear announced the impending introduction of color-coded metrics to serve as a COVID-19 guide for in-person education, Boyd County had “orange-level” numbers (10-25 cases per 100,000 residents).
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Seven females, ages 32, 27, 68, 72, 57, 82 and 63, are each in home isolation. Three males, ages 30, 59 and 28, are in respective home isolation.
There have been 378 total cases reported, including 132 in September — 271 have recovered. There have been six deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department announced six new cases of COVID-19, the youngest patient being a 9-month-old boy. Other new cases involve a 4-year-old male, a 78-year-old male, another 78-year-old male, a 32-year-old female and a 42-year-old female.
In all, Greenup County has reported 331 cases, 212 of which have reached recovered. There are 114 active cases in the county.
Carter County’s health department hadn’t issued a report on Tuesday as of 5:30 p.m., but the county announced one new case on Monday, pushing the tally to 150 total.