The Greenup County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 and one additional COVID-positive death on Wednesday.
A 93-year-old male has died after having tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 36 COVID-positive deaths involving Greenup County residents.
Four females, ages 36, 37, 39 and 63, and a 50-year-old male were listed as positive cases on Wednesday’s report.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed one additional case on its Wednesday report, bringing the county’s tally to 1,281.
The Carter County Health Department did not issue a report on Wednesday, a day after announcing 18 new cases. The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department also did not release a report on Wednesday.