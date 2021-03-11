The Greenup County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and an additional COVID-positive death on Thursday.
A 58-year-old male died after having tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the COVID-positive death toll to 37 among Greenup County residents.
There have been 3,433 confirmed cases in Greenup County and 3,169 recoveries.
The Carter County Health Department listed eight new cases, pushing the tally to 2,031.
The Lawrence County Health Department announced three new cases on Thursday.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department did not submit a report on Thursday.