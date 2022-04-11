ASHLAND There’s something addictive about ballroom dancing, if you stick with it long enough.
Dan Gray of Waverly, Ohio, said when he learned to dance, it was like a light bulb coming on.
“I was divorced and was looking for something to do,” he said of his first attempt at ballroom dancing in 2007. “I tried lessons and didn’t think I’d be able to do it, and then it really clicked.”
His regular dance partner, Vicki Chenault, of Chillicothe, Ohio, has enjoyed dance for years, getting her start praise dancing in church. At a friend’s urging, she decided to try ballroom dancing.
“When I first danced and he twirled me, it was like, ‘Wow, I want more,’” she said.
She said she had to make adjustments after praise dancing for so long.
“When I started ballroom dancing, I kind of looked like a ballerina and danced on my tiptoes. That was just what was normal to me,” she said.
Soon, she began learning the fine points; the more she learned, the more she wanted to learn.
“I hoped every guy would ask me to dance, not because I was interested in him, but because I wanted to learn more,” she said.
Now, Gray and Chenault are sharing what they’ve learned with students they hope are as eager as they were.
The two offer ballroom dance lessons from 5 to 6 p.m. every other Friday at Westwood Dance Club; the opposite Fridays are for line dancing. After every class, there is a dance until 10 p.m.
There are many styles of ballroom dance, so the pair vary the style of dance they teach. So far, they have covered cha cha, tango and swing, which she said seems to be the most popular and easiest.
“I think people are more aware of the swing,” she said.
Gray, who has appeared as a professional dancer for the Highlands Museum’s Dancing With Our Stars, said while most of the students now are older, ballroom dance is a good exercise for the mind and body for people of any age. Being super fit isn’t required, though; he said their style of dance isn’t strenuous.
Chenault recommends bringing a partner; dancing with the same person on a regular basis allows for dancers to get to know one another’s moves and build on that understanding.
Some enjoy just dancing without learning ballroom, she said, as the rules can be complicated, especially for the male dancers.
“The guy has the biggest responsibility in the dance,” she explained. “He has to know the moves and he has to know how to guide the girl. He has to give her the clues on what to do. He has a big responsibility and sometimes guys don’t like all that responsibility. It’s learning your footwork and handwork and armwork. It’s a process of learning.”
If there’s a common denominator, it’s the music.
“Music has a lot of emotion to it and it draws you in,” she said.
Many are aware of competitive ballroom dancing, but Gray said that’s not what’s happening in their lessons and dances.
“I just do it for social dancing,” he said. “It’s nice, something to look forward to, and a good date night activity.”
If you go
Westwood Dance Club offers lessons at 5 p.m. Fridays, alternating between line dancing and ballroom dancing. A dance follows from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is $7; lessons are $5.The venue is at 216 Iowa St.
Basic ballroom
• Waltz: a soft, gentle, elegant and romantic dance that uses flowing movements to make the dancers appear to float across the dance floor. The basic movement is a three-step sequence that consists of a step forward or backward, a step to the side, and then a step to close the feet together.
• Foxtrot: a fun social dance that has grace and beauty in every step, moving rapidly across the dance floor using a combination of slow steps, which use two beats of music, and quick steps, which use one beat of music.
• Tango: dance with stunning, sharp head-turns and sharp staccato placement.
• Cha Cha: A happy, energetic, carefree, party dance done to authentic Cuban, Latin Pop or Latin Rock. The ballroom Cha Cha count is "one, two, three, cha-cha-cha" or “one, two, three, four-and-one."
• Rumba: a slow, sensuous, romantic dance with much flirtation. Many basic figures of the dance have a "tease and run" theme in which the lady first flirts with and then rejects her partner.
• Samba: a quick paced Latin dance that takes a lot of energy and style.
• Salsa: danced by stepping on three consecutive beats of music and then pausing for a beat, then repeating.
• Quickstep: a fast and powerful dance, elegant like foxtrot and fun like Charleston. The dancers should look very light on their feet.
