The Turban Project relies on donations; 100 percent of donations goes into making and delivering free turbans, comfort caps and masks to cancer patients. Donations of decorative costume jewelry, large and/or colorful buttons, licensed and novelty fabric (such as sports teams, Disney, animals, hunting, etc.), gift cards and cash to purchase supplies are welcome. For more information, visit turbanproject.com, email turbanproject@outlook.com or message the project through Facebook.

