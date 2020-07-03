The Turban Project relies on donations; 100 percent of donations goes into making and delivering free turbans, comfort caps and masks to cancer patients. Donations of decorative costume jewelry, large and/or colorful buttons, licensed and novelty fabric (such as sports teams, Disney, animals, hunting, etc.), gift cards and cash to purchase supplies are welcome. For more information, visit turbanproject.com, email turbanproject@outlook.com or message the project through Facebook.
Roy Zornes, 85, of Worthington, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Ashland, Ky. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m.. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens in Russell, Ky.
Linda (Ceres) Crawford, 93, widow of Cloud Maxey Crawford, and formerly of Ashland, died Tuesday, June 30, at her home in Margate, Florida. Arrangements are pending at PRESTON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME.
