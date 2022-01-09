A week ago, we welcomed 2022. Or what seems to be 2020 Season 3. Nevertheless, the new year comes with new diet and fitness commercials to match the trends of getting healthy as a new year’s resolution. It’s the most common resolution.
Most sources say people stick with it for about 28 to 36 days.
So often it’s a January-or-bust, all-or-nothing mentality with health and fitness and it's a complete overhaul of our lives in an instant. Why are we so overly aggressive?
Now don’t get me wrong, I’m a strong proponent of health, and it’s something I’m working on greatly. My health is my most valuable asset, so it’s my top priority.
While I work on my health and well-being and set goals, I am working on giving myself grace when I’m not up to par.
I’ve tried time and again to suddenly start waking up early to work out, change my food, drink enough water, forgo caffeine, etc. I’ve tried to overhaul all my habits in one fell swoop many times. I fail every single time.
It isn’t sustainable. Plus, that sudden shift ending in failure is a huge de-motivator.
I have learned that small shifts in habits building upon one another is what works best for me. I can’t change everything at once and make it last, and I’m sure some of you are in the same boat.
I’m impatient in my goals, I get frustrated when I’m not successful immediately. I want to be great at everything I do. What I am learning is that I need to focus on being my best and nothing more or less.
Some days my best isn’t my ideal, but I’m learning to give myself the space to not be perfect, especially when it comes to my health.
If I don’t give myself wiggle room to exist as an imperfect human within my goals, I will never reach them.
I can be committed to my health goals as well as professional, personal, financial and other goals while giving myself grace. I am well aware of the fact that I will fail — and frequently. I have many times, I’m willing to own up to that.
I’m working on maintaining my discipline to achieve the goals I have set. But all the while not feeling guilty and shaming myself when I screw it up. There will be days when I don’t move toward goals. I will even take a step backward some days. It’s all a part of the journey.
Things happen. We can’t control everything, but what we can control is how we respond and act when things don’t go according to plan — or when they do work out.
I’m learning about what mindset works for me to be successful.
I am not my best when I’m beating myself up. It takes a lot of energy to speak negatively to yourself, but it is so easy to do. Let’s use that energy better.
If you are in a similar boat, I see you.
You can start small. It’s OK. A small step forward is still a step forward. A little more water each day, 10 minutes of moving your body and adding a veggie to your plate are all great places to start.
My fitness goals don’t focus on numbers, either, unless it is a distance, time, weight or repetitions. My eating habits focus on plant-based foods that are filling, feel good and fuel me. Other ways, for me, cause too much stress.
I also don’t do things I hate doing. I’m finding ways to get moving that aren’t boring so I can stick with it. I want to enjoy the experience, not just the results.
I focus on what make me feel and function better. I like to focus on the positive. What can I do now that I couldn’t last month? If that’s a few more reps or getting the daily recommended water intake down in a day, I’m proud of that.
Be proud of the steps you take toward progress. You can start at any time. You can restart at any time. Be proud every time you get back up after a setback. Those steps are often the hardest.
Don’t go at it alone.
I’m not and you don’t have to, either. I have medical professionals and mental health care providers who are guiding me along this journey, not to mention incredibly supportive parents. I highly recommend talking through things with a medical provider before jumping into new things, especially where health is concerned.
I know it’s not always easy to find the right support system, sometimes that can be the hardest part. Finding it is more than worth the work.
Asking for and getting help for yourself so you can move forward, heal, reach goals and get healthy is the bravest, strongest thing you can do. It can be terrifying, but trust me, it’s so worth it.
Everyone’s journey is different. Everyone and their journey is valuable. You are worth the work.
If you think you can’t you won’t. Be kind to yourself, you deserve it. Give yourself space and grace when you need it. Take a deep breath and then get back to it and smash those goals.
So instead of the overly aggressive, unattainable new year’s resolution, I’m choosing good habits and forgiveness. I’m giving myself grace in chasing my goals, health and otherwise this year and on. I hope you will join me.
