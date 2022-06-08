I am now 82 years old and have been out on my own since I was 17. I
lived in this area when I was in my early teens. I would substitute for
other delivery boys out of Catlettsburg all the way up Cemetery road. I
can remember many of your customers that only took a paper on Sunday.
I have subscribed and paid for a paper all my adult life and I really
miss getting a paper on Sunday when there is plenty time to read it. I
don’t know if The Daily Independent surveyed their customer base before
deciding what days to skip but feel any other two days would have suited
the customers better.
Your customers lost two papers at what seemed like the same price. My
opinion.
Robert H. Williams
Ashland