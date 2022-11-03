Position: Reporter
Time with TDI: 3 months
Work number: (606)-326-2652
Email: mjepling@dailyindependent.com
I never saw myself as a journalist or reporter of any kind to be quite honest. I was a bit lost after graduating college and, like most, I questioned if I had "specialized" in the right thing.
I was raised in Olive Hill and graduated from West Carter High School in 2015. I then went on to receive my bachelor's degree from Morehead State University where I majored in criminology and criminal justice.
While I was drenched in self-doubt and early adulthood apprehension, I found a niche working in restaurants. I was a server all through college and eventually migrated to a local restaurant where I worked as a waitress and bartender and then wiggled my way up into a position in marketing management.
My marketing position allowed me to immerse myself in the community by building business and personal partnerships resulting in a wide variety of fundraising opportunities.
Through that job, I fell in love with Ashland and the people in it, as well as the idea of eventually becoming a possible voice for my people.
By fate, I was informed of a job opening here that combined my love of seeking truth, crime and playing a vital role for my community. It's almost too good to be true most days.
My role at The Daily Independent gives me the opportunity to collect information from various corners of our community to then present to readers.
Academically, my obvious focus and preference lies in crime reporting.
I often hang out at surrounding court houses, covering a variety of criminal offenses and resulting court proceedings.
When I'm not chasing a lead, memorizing court dockets, checking local jail rosters or interpreting federal court documents, I enjoy all things leisure.
When time allows, I enjoy curling up with a good John Grisham novel or browsing the latest documentary selection on Netflix; when the weather is warm, the hammock is my favorite place to be.
I'm a fur mom to Rigby, a five-year-old Lab/St. Bernard mix and a 5-year-old, 16 pound, Garfield-esque cat named Parker.
Thanks to my dad, I'm a die-hard Kentucky Basketball fan and anticipate spending November-March with a hoarse voice from coaching alongside Calapari in my living room.
Although my time at the paper has been short, I'm eager to see the people I'll meet and the stories I'll dig up along the way.
If you need to reach me, feel free to email or call me anytime!
Thanks for making me feel so welcome already.