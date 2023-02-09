NAME: Evan Hughes
POSITION: Advertising Coordinator
TIME WITH TDI: 5 Months
WORK #: (606) 326-2619
EMAIL: ehughes@dailyindependent.com
Born and raised in Ashland, KY and a graduate of Paul G. Blazer High School. I’ve been everything from banker to delivery guy. Although I’m new to the newspaper industry, I’m actually the fourth generation of Hugheses to work at The Daily Independent. My job is probably a little bit different from the linotype machine my grandfather operated. The best way to describe what I do: I make sure the information we use to build the advertisements you see in the newspaper is correct, organized and headed to the right people. I look forward to helping bring our readers the best product that we can deliver. I can already hear my mom clipping this piece out of the paper and putting it in a keepsake box.