ASHLAND: Boyd County voters will decide Nov. 8 between pragmatism and idealism in the fiscal court district 2 seat.
Democrat Larry Brown, a mainstay in local politics after serving years on the school board and the Ashland City Commission, is facing a challenge by Republican Jeremey Holbrook, who is making his first run for office.
Brown was voted into the court in 2018, when the county performed a hard reset on the court and booted everyone to make way for fresh blood. Holbrook is currently the director of The Neighborhood, which provides a one-stop shop in resources for those surviving on the streets.
When Brown took office in January 2019, he said he and his fellow commissioners made up a list of goals they'd like to accomplish -- so far, the commissioner said he feels like they've done a pretty good job at it.
"My vision for Boyd County was to make it a premeiere place to live, work, play and raise a family. And I look at it like this, is Boyd County better off today than it was 3 and a half years ago? The answer is yes," Brown said.
Holbrook said he felt called to run because of all the exciting changes in the county, particularly in the realm of economic development.
"I'm kind of convicted that the next four years in Boyd County will decide the next forty. My biggest conviction is that we can't go backwards -- there's a reason why our windshield is so much bigger than our rear-view mirror," Holbrook said.
Here's where the two men land on the issues:
Economic Development
Both men appeared to be in agreement that the development of the U.S. 60 corridor would be paramount to economic development in the area. Both Brown and Holbrook said tax incentives like the TIF districts will make way for more development.
Brown said the transformation at the KYOVA Mall will lead to a growth on the U.S. 60 corridor, making way for satellite industries to supply Camp Landing and the horse race track in the works. He said the development of the entertainment district was on his top 10 list of things to accomplish in office.
"We provided the infrastrcuture that was needed and we funded the economic development department to recruit businesses," Brown said. "That's the reason why you very rarely see a vacant parking spot at the KYOVA Mall except at the Sears building. I'm very happy with it."
Hlbrook called jobs "the nuclear weapon against poverty," stating that while big employers like Armco might be a thing of the past, he believes the entertainment district is the first step in developing the county.
"Maybe the etnertainment district is the first step," Holbrook said. "I think we're doing a lot of good things on the periphery that will make other companies say, 'that looks like a good place to be.'"
Public-Private Partnerships
Holbrook said the