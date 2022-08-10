WURTLAND Congressman Thomas Massie visited the Steel Ventures galvanizing plant Wednesday to learn how the five-year-old facility is integral in the production of solar energy infrastructure.
The visit came as the U.S. House Rules Committee starts to look at the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a Senate Democrat backed bill that would allocate $369 billion into green energy investments.
The plant, owned by Steel Dynamics, does finishing work on beams and pieces fabricated at the Steel of West Virginia plant up river in Huntington.
While roughly eight out of 10 tractor trailer undercarriages use I-beams fashioned by Steel of WV and finished at Steel Dynamics, the main bread and butter is solar producing pilings for solar farms -- plant manager Jason Rulen said it's roughly 80 % of the sales.
Employing 200 workers on three shifts, the Steel Dynamic Plant off U.S. 23 was established in 2017. The plant dips I-beams into zinc in order to coat it to be longer lasting, according to Rulen.
If steel is regular old lumber, galvanized steel is the pressure treated stuff, Rulen said.
"It's really, really pressure treated," he said.
What happens, according to Rulen, is the fabricated pieces are shipped down from Huntington (or elsewhere) to the plant, where they are hung on a line like a cow caracas on a meat hook.
The line cleans the pieces from grease, gives it an acid bath, rinses it with water, then throws a treatment on it to prevent it from rusting while awaiting the final stage -- galavanization, Rulen said.
The pieces are then dipped into molten zinc, then allowed to dry for five minutes before being sent up the line. The result is a thick protective coating that takes 30 years to finally wear away -- no paint required.
"You can't get paint thick enough to provide that much rust protection," Rulen said.
And that protection is what install companies need for massive solar farms, according to Tyler Avery, a procurement manager with Solv Solar. Over the years, Avery said Solv Solar has bought $100 million in galvanized steel pilings from Steel Ventures.
According to Avery, the soil these solar farms are established in can be corrosive, so having pilings that take 30 years to even begin to rust -- with a service life of 75 years total -- allows for less maintaince than driving straight steel into the ground.
Especially out as solar farms begin to move from the dry and flat western states to the East Coast -- anyone with interest in antique cars know the floorboards on a 56 Chevy from Phoenix, Arizona, will be in much better shape than those found Biloxi, Mississippi, largely due to the moisture.
And the pilings have to hold up -- Avery said most solar farms established can use a system where the panels will move in angles to track the sun as it moves across the sky during the day.
Massie, a MIT trained engineer who has installed solar at his farm, said the development over the years have resulted in the cheaper panels, but the storage of electric energy is still a challenge for solar on a large scale.
Avery said that's biggest battle right now in the field -- how to store the energy up for use at night or during foul weather.
In terms of renewable energy, Massie said he sees solar as the future in electric production.
"I think solar will do to wind power what natural gas did to coal," Massie said. "I think over time, we can look at areas in this country like here in Appalachia where flat land is in short supply by having these on hill sides."
Massie said he'd use his role on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee to safeguard patent protections on new tech in solar, as well as his role on the transportation committee to support easier shipping for materials.
"Right now, there's too much red tape," Massie said. "Whenever you're in Congress, you find out there's always a battle between two sides. Every year, we have to look at raising the weight limit for trucks. Truckers want it, but rail freight doesn't."
Massie said he's in favor of raising the limit, stating that less trucks on the roads means less accidents. He said that in turn would help keep shipping costs low for companies like Steel Ventures.
As far as the growth of the green economy is concerned, Massie said he thinks smaller shops like Steel Venture are on the whole better than large scale plants employing thousands.
"I'd rather have 12 plants of this size than one big plant, because if you have 12 plants, it can handle changes in direction in the economy easier," he said.
