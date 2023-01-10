ASHLAND A man accused of attempted murder of a police officer on the state level pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Christopher W. Artrip, 42, of Ashland, was indicted by the United States in October 2022 after he was accused of pulling a gun on a Boyd County Sheriff's Deputy in November 2021.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning briefly described the crime, saying the deputy attempted a traffic stop on Artrip that briefly turned into a foot chase before the deputy noticed a "shiny object" in Artrip's hand.
While Artrip told Bunning, "I never pointed a gun at him, your honor," he did admit to being in possession of a .22 caliber, loaded revolver at the time of the incident.
Bunning also specified the gun was not manufactured in the state of Kentucky, making it a foreign commerce issue.
In addition to being in possession of a gun manufactured elsewhere, Artrip is also a three-time convicted felon. According to Bunning, Artrip's previous convictions include robbery, assault and conspiring to commit robbery.
Bunning continued with the facts of the case, stating Artrip dropped the weapon once the deputy fired rounds, one of which struck Artrip in the leg.
Artrip's attorney, Eldred Adams Jr., requested his client receive additional evaluations during the pre-sentence investigation (PSI) process prior to his official sentencing.
While Bunning found Artrip mentally competent enough to enter a guilty plea on Tuesday, he did order a pre-sentence evaluation and study to be conducted by probation and the Bureau of Prisons.
Artrip will reappear on June 12 to allot time for the additional evaluations that aid the court in determining a just sentence.
If determined to be a career criminal, Artrip could be sentenced to up to 15 years in federal prison.
