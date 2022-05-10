ASHLAND A Russell man accused of stashing meth inside a hollowed out fire extinguisher pleaded guilty Monday to a federal drug distribution charge.
Riccardo Rothwell, 42, aka Ricky Bobby, entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.
According to his plea agreement, Rothwell was tagged in July 2021 by a Boyd County Sheriff and a DEA task force officer due to excessive tinting on his windows. After consenting to a search, police found meth inside the fire extinguisher and more inside a fanny pack.
Total weight from the seizure was 96.8 grams of meth, 11.35 grams of fentanyl, slightly less than 1 gram of coke and 2.2 grams of weed. Court records show Rothwell also had nearly $7,700 on him at the time.
When Rothwell is sentenced, he faces 10-to-life.